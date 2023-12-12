Governor of Goiás said he intends to judicialize tax reform and has not ruled out running for President in 2026

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360 on Monday (Dec 11, 2023). He gave a video interview (watch here). Re-elected in 2022 with 51.81% of the votes for his 2nd term, the head of the state Executive spoke about judicializing tax reform and the possibility of running for President in 2026. He was accompanied by Gean Carvalho, Secretary of Communication, Bruno Rocha, Undersecretary of Communication, and Gabriel Pontes, superintendent of Social Networks.