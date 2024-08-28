President of Kenvue Brazil spoke about how some products may become more expensive after the approval of tax reform

Ricardo Junqueira Wolff51 years old, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasilia, on August 19, 2024. He gave a recorded interview (watch here). The president of Kenvue Brazil spoke about how products such as sunscreen are likely to become more expensive without a reduced tax rate in the tax reform. He was accompanied by Wagner Orlandi, senior manager of Government Relations at Kenvue Brasil.