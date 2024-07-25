President of ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development) gave an interview in the digital newspaper’s studio

Ricardo Cappelli52 years old, president of ABDI (Brazilian Industrial Development Agency), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasília, this Wednesday (24.Jul.2024). He gave a recorded interview – which will air on Friday (26.Jul). He spoke about how the agency will measure the efficiency of the industrial plan. He was accompanied by Bruno Trezena, press officer.