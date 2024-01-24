Visit to Poder360: Renata Isfer

Executive president of Abiogás (Brazilian Biogas Association) was secretary and deputy secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels in 2019 and 2020

Renata Isfer42 years old, executive president of Abiogás (Brazilian Biogas Association), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360 this Wednesday (January 24, 2024). He gave a recorded interview that will air on February 3rd. She spoke about the sector's growth prospects in 2024. She was accompanied by advisor Lara Ferreira. Renata was secretary and deputy secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels at Ministry of Mines and Energy in 2019 and 2020. She was also a federal prosecutor in AGU (General Attorney's Office of the Union).