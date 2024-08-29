President of the Board of Trustees of the Tide Setubal Foundation visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper, in Brasília

Neca Setubal73 years old, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasilia, on Wednesday (August 28, 2024). The president of the Board of Trustees of Tide Setubal Foundation and member of the National Pact to Combat Inequalities gave a recorded interview – which will air on the last weekend of August. She said that the level of inequality in Brazil favors militias and hinders companies. She was accompanied by Luanda Nera, press advisor for the National Pact for Combating Inequalities.