President of Iphan (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage) gave a live interview

Leandro Antônio Grass Peixoto39 years old, president of Iphan (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360, in Brasília, on Wednesday (June 19, 2024). He gave a live interview (watch here). He stated that the federal authority was “quite attacked” during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He also said he intends to run for government of the Federal District in 2026 – he ran in 2022 and came in 2nd place. He was accompanied by his advisor Sandra Turcato.