Senator for the PSD of Tocantins gave an interview in the digital newspaper’s studio, in Brasília

The senator Iraja (PSD-TO), 41 years old, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasilia, on August 21, 2024. He gave a recorded interview (watch here). He spoke about already having enough votes in the Senate to approve the Gambling Bill. He also stated that the governor of Tocantins, Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans), “collects corruption scandals”.