Frederick Wassef, 58, lawyer, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasilia, this Friday (26.Jul.2024). He gave a live interview –watch (49min40s). He spoke about the Federal Police investigation into the Saudi jewelry given to the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).