President of the National Association of Private Universities gave an interview in the digital newspaper’s studio

Elizabeth Guedes68 years old, president of Anup (National Association of Private Universities), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasília, on Thursday (4.Jul.2024). The sister of former minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) gave a recorded interview – which will air on Monday (8.Jul). She spoke about the new PNE (National Education Plan) be a “letter of intent”and not “of goals”. She was accompanied by Fabio Galvão, press officer.