President of Shell Brasil spoke about scenarios for the energy transition in the country

Cristiano Pinto da Costa49 years old, president of Shell Brazilvisited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360, in Brasília, on Wednesday (June 19, 2024). He gave a recorded interview – which will air on June 22nd. He spoke about a study that will be launched by the company regarding scenarios for the energy transition in the country. He was accompanied by Flávio Ofugi Rodriguesvice president of Corporate Relations, and Glauco Paivaexecutive manager of Communications.