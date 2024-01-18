Federal deputy for Cidadania de São Paulo, he is in his 5th term; He was a state deputy and State Secretary of Agriculture

The federal deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), 68 years old, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360 on January 17, 2024. Gave a video interview (watch here). The congressman is the rapporteur of the PL (bill) 4,516 of 2023, known as “Fuel of the Future”. Jardim is in his 5th term as federal deputy for São Paulo. He is an engineer and was a state deputy in São Paulo and Secretary of State for Agriculture and Supply under Geraldo Alckmin, from 2015 to 2018.