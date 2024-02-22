Ambassador of Ukraine spoke about Brazil helping “not just with words”; interview will air on the day the Russian invasion turns 2 years old

Andrii Melnyk47 years old, Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360, in Brasília, this Thursday (22.Feb.2024). He gave a recorded interview – which will air on the 24th, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine turns two years old. He said that Ukrainians hope that Brazil will help “not just with words”.