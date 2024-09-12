Vice-president of the International Gas Union gave an interview in the digital newspaper’s studio

Andrea Stegher43 years old, vice president of IGU (International Gas Union), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360 on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). He gave a recorded interview – which will be aired later. He said that Brazil can no longer waste time investing in gas. He was accompanied by Adriano Zerbini, Director of Institutional Relations at IGU, and Juan Saavedra, Press Officer.