The Malalmuerzo cave (Moclín, Granada) received its first tenants 30,000 years ago. There were succeeding generations of Homo sapiens, probably descendants of each other, for 18,000 years. That is the estimate of Pedro Cantalejocave painting researcher and retired curator of another cave, that of Ardales, in Malaga. The Granada cave became a refuge for numerous generations of sapiens during the approximate 5,000 years of the last ice age that devastated Europe, between 23,000 and 19,000 years ago.

While what is now France, Germany or Poland was completely covered in ice, without flora or fauna, the Iberian Peninsula lived a very different reality. The south of the current Iberian Peninsula was a livable space. In the vicinity of the Malalmuerzo cave, 3.5 kilometers from the Granada town of Moclín (3,067 inhabitants), the temperature would be, Cantalejo estimates, about seven degrees less than the current average. A pleasure for the time. These temperatures allowed humans to survive and what helped them to stay alive: fauna and vegetation, a fundamental source of food. Thus, the Malalmuerzo cave, with the water of the Velillos river a short distance away, became one of the transition and salvation shelters of the Homo sapiens until the ice age ended. The cavity also has a special value. Remains of one of the humans who stayed there have appeared: in 2017 a tooth appeared that has allowed it to be classified as, for now, the second Homo sapiens oldest in Europe.

The last stretch to get to the Malalmuerzo cave must be done on foot, walking through an olive grove and climbing halfway up the east face of the hill of the same name. From its entrance you can see Mulhacen, in Sierra Nevada, an area that in the Solutrean, that phase of the Paleolithic between 23,000 and 19,000 years ago, would extend its ice and the influence of its low temperatures many kilometers to the east of Granada, up to the basin from Guadix and Baza, but not towards this area to the west of Granada, the region of Loja. There, “immense coniferous forests and lots of fauna, which included large animals such as horses, bulls or mountain goats,” says Cantalejo, offered food to those who lived in that environment. About 500 meters from the entrance, you can also see a row of trees that make up the route of the Velillos River, the source of water for the families of Malalmuerzo. The researcher estimates that in each generation family nuclei of between 8 and 12 “maximum” people lived in Malalmuerzo. Also that, in the 5,000 years of glaciation, the cavity was always inhabited and that up to 250 generations of humans could have sheltered there.

EL PAÍS has visited the cave guided by Jose Manuel Fernandez Sanchez, retired history professor, speleologist and, in recent decades, caretaker of the cave. Fernández narrates how Malalmuerzo, which is about 400 meters long, divided into three main rooms —the entrance hall and two more with Paleolithic paintings, linked by narrow tunnels that you have to crawl through—, has been looted for decades in the Last century. Gangs of robbers took all kinds of material from the Paleolithic and Neolithic, the two periods of occupation of the cavity, to sell it on the black market. The consequence has been not only the loss of heritage but also the correct stratification of the materials in the cave, which has already been lost. In other words, the oldest is no longer always below.

General view of the first room of the Malalmuerzo Cave in Moclín (Granada). fermin rodriguez

The first room is a wide space, 13 meters deep and on a downward slope, with different cavities but open in its central part. It is the only place in the cave that receives natural light and that was the area of ​​residence. Today, the only life in the enclosure occurs in the points illuminated by the sun’s rays that enter through the door. Where they strike there is the slightest green color of plant life. This room, defends Pedro Cantalejo, had several characteristics that made it habitable: the second half of the space was a “climatic mattress” with a stable temperature of 15º or 16º, without affecting the outside temperature, the sloping layout allowed the smoke from the fires went out easily without disturbing the residents and, finally, from the inside you could see what was happening outside but not the other way around. In this area, before as now, movement is easy and you just have to be careful not to hit your head with an area of ​​the ceiling that is lower than usual. From there, a tunnel of about 15 meters, which must be made by dragging through a cavity little larger than a body, leads to the Paleolithic painting room where, says the researcher, “one did not live, but what was collected was collected now we consider art that would then be something ritual or cultural”.

But those horses and, in general, all the rock art in the cave was documented and studied for four decades. The difficulty of reaching those deeper cavities is what probably saved them from looters, but the main room, the room of the Homo sapiens, it was an in and out of plunderers for decades. Even so, says Cantalejo: “The scenery we see now is the one it had when it was inhabited.”

In the early 80s, there was also an event that increased the interest of thieves in Malalmuerzo. Among the much historical heritage that came out of the cave without control, a piece was put on the black market —a stone ax blade with a carved mountain goat— that was sold on the black market for one million pesetas. That attracted more people. Chaos began, says Fernández Sánchez, which lasted until 2016. That year, he discovered that someone had been trying to enter a hidden cavity for some time until then. Fernández sensed that this was more serious and they replaced the padlock that had been there until then with a more secure lock. That’s when they remembered that Cantalejo had studied the rock art in the cave in 1983.

Molar of a young man, in good health and nutrition, with an interesting morphological feature: double root, something more common in molars.

The hole that the plunderers opened little by little gave access to a cavity of just over one cubic meter, which was accessed by crawling. Cantalejo and a group of eight people worked in that cavity for a week, free of charge, in a strip of one square meter, starting from the ground. They dug only 18 centimeters into a very hard and difficult wall, recalls the researcher, because it was calcified. More than 2,000 pieces of flint, animal remains and the star of the moment, a very well preserved tooth that, After the analysis carried out by the Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology (Jena, Germany), it has turned out to be the second Homo sapiens oldest in Europe (the first comes from Belgium). A molar that corresponds to a young man, between 25 and 30 years old, with good health and nutrition, says Cantalejo, who adds that “it has a very interesting morphological feature such as the double root, something more common in molars but not in teeth”.

The story of DNA analysis, on the other hand, leads us to a story of friendship and networks. The week of research that allowed the tooth to be found was not financed by anyone. They all worked for free and without charge. And therefore there was no money for further study. Cantalejo knew, from other investigations, the director of genetic analysis at Max Planck. He called him and they stayed in Germany: “I didn’t trust that the tooth would be lost, so I put it in a plastic bottle and it traveled in my pocket.” There, the investigator discussed the details with the German who told him that he would try to analyze the DNA, also for free. Months later, they found the way: they included it in an analysis of 350 human remains from European prehistory. The tooth no longer exists —it had to be destroyed for analysis— but the conclusion is: the south of the Iberian Peninsula lived through a totally different glaciation than that experienced in Central Europe and in the Malalmuerzo cave in Granada life went on practically as if nothing. And, furthermore, they left all the Homo sapiens subsequent memory of their DNA in ours.

Now, the cave is still closed, waiting for someone to decide if it is worth further investigation. Fernández Sánchez is convinced that there is more interesting material in the same room where the tooth appeared. In fact, it is the only space in which visitors are forced to enter with a mask. He believes that it was a place where the water washed away the things of those who lived there. Cantalejo, for his part, considers that it may be the place “of the garbage”, where everything that was not useful was thrown away. The mayor of Moclín, Marcos Pérez, explains that it will be the Junta de Andalucía that will have to move forward and plan a future project for the cave.

