TDespite the recent rocket attack on the south of Israel, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, after his arrival in Tel Aviv, reiterated the hope that a ceasefire would soon be possible. After talking to his Israeli colleague Gabi Ashkenazi, Maas said that “human suffering is increasing on both sides”. He was convinced that the violence in both interests should end soon ”. Maas said that in the current situation in which rockets continued to fall on Israeli territory, “Germany and the Germans stand by their Israeli friends”. Part of the right to self-defense that Israel makes use of is that the institutions from which the attacks on Israel originated are not allowed to continue operating. Self-defense also includes making the infrastructure necessary for rocket attacks as unusable as possible.

Ashkenazi said Hamas is essentially committing a double crime with its rocket attacks, since it targets the attacks in densely populated areas in Israel and fires the rockets from populated areas, where it takes its own people hostage as human shields. The Israeli foreign minister described the air strikes by the Israeli army as “exact and appropriate”. He said, “we know how to differentiate and we also have the interests of the people of Gaza in mind”. For example, medical equipment was sent to the Gaza Strip. Ashkenazi praised the Maas visit at a time when the sirens were still wailing to warn of missile attacks; that shows “that we definitely have a friend in him.”

At the beginning of his trip, Maas said that his first concern was “a sign of solidarity with people who fear for their lives day and night or even mourn their loved ones. Germany stands “without ifs and buts to our friendship with Israel, which has to defend itself against the rocket terror of Hamas”. At the same time, the German Foreign Minister said that “we could always rely on our humanitarian support for the Palestinians, even in difficult times”. Maas also tried to reinforce these words in his program of visits by choosing his route. On the way from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he made a brief stop in the city of Petach Tikwa, where a week ago a rocket fell from the Gaza Strip and caused a house fire.

After the talks in Jerusalem, the German minister’s one-day trip is expected to end in Ramallah, the seat of the President of the Palestinian Authority, Abu Abbas. Before his talks in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the German Foreign Minister also indicated that he had been actively involved in the efforts of the international community over the past few days, “that the violence will now finally end and it will be done as soon as possible possible a resilient ceasefire ”. To this end, he has had many discussions with colleagues in Cairo, Amman and Doha over the past few days.

Ashkenazi said after talking to Maas that both had agreed that it was important to “strengthen the moderates and weaken the extremists. Regarding the situation of the Palestinians, Maas said: “Despair and hopelessness are a security problem”. Maas stated, “Last year we worked with our partners to develop suggestions for confidence-building measures in the clover leaf format”. He also hoped that the Middle East Quartet could play an active role again. This support group, which was founded almost twenty years ago after the failure of the Oslo peace process and to which the United Nations, the EU, Russia and the United States belong, has made little mediation for several years.