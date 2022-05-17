WDuring his visit to Buffalo, US President Joe Biden described the racist ideology of “white supremacy” as “poison”. He condemns all those who spread this ideology for power, political advantage or profit. “I urge all Americans to stand up against this lie,” Biden said Tuesday after meeting survivors and victims’ families. In the racially motivated massacre, an 18-year-old man, a supporter of the ideology of “white supremacy”, shot dead ten people, mostly blacks, in a supermarket on Saturday. Biden again called this “domestic terrorism” in Buffalo.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

This violence “cannot be the history of our time”. Although this cannot be stopped completely, one can “keep offensive weapons off our streets”. Despite a psychiatric evaluation last year, the perpetrator was able to buy a gun without hindrance. There is actually a law for such cases that prohibits persons who could pose a danger to themselves or others from acquiring weapons. In June 2021, the perpetrator said in his school that he was planning a killing spree and later dismissed it as a joke.

Posts by the perpetrator in the Discord messenger service suggest that he had been preparing for the attack for months. In addition to racist and anti-Semitic statements, he also wrote there that he was considering committing the crime on March 15 – the anniversary of the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which a right-wing extremist killed 51 people in two mosques in 2019. This is probably one of the reasons why the perpetrator had already been to Buffalo in early March and spied on the supermarket.

Before Biden flew back to Washington, he spoke to journalists at Buffalo Airport on Tuesday afternoon about the details of the talks with the relatives. “My message was: You will be filled with pain for a long time. But there will come a moment when she […] think of the person you lost and laugh before you cry.” And that time will come. In his speech he said to the families: “We are here to mourn with you.” It is not the same, but they know what it means to lose a “part of your soul” when you lose a son . Jill and Joe Biden’s son Beau died of complications from a brain tumor in 2015 at the age of 46.







Asked by journalists if some Republicans in Congress who promoted the “white displacement” theory were to blame for attacks like the one in Buffalo, Biden said, “I think anyone who repeats that theory can be blamed ‘, but ‘not for this particular crime’. They only care about political profit. “There is wrong. That’s just wrong.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News in August that the left is trying to “flood traditional, classic Americans with as many people as possible” who know nothing about American history, tradition or the law. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik claimed on Facebook in September that Democrats are swaying the election by allowing in illegal immigrants who are “overthrowing the current electorate” and establishing “a liberal majority in Washington.”

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney from Wyoming sharply criticized her party with regard to Buffalo. Cheney, one of the few conservative Trump critics, wrote on Twitter Monday that the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives has promoted “white nationalism, white supremacism and anti-Semitism.” The Republican leadership must distance itself from this body of thought and its proponents.





