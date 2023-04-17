How fan are you of the mining? In it Estad Hidalgo you can find the Mining Region of Mexico, a space that will lead to the bowels of the earth and in which you can Discover the history of mining.

In this tourist destination located in the central region of Hidalgo you will be able to see old Spanish mines, english and american which have become a tourist attraction.

According to EFE, one of the few tunnels open to the public is Real del Monte, where you will learn about international mining history, united in one and inside a cavern that reaches 450 meters deep.

during your tour you can discover the history of the Acosta minewhich began its work in 1727 and today is a museum, which narrates the mining history of more than 500 years.

That is to say, from the moment in which the natives extracted the minerals, the arrival of the Spanish, the technological advances of the English, and the electricity of the Americans.

You will find the history of mining for more than 500 years (Miguel Victoria / EFE)

Among the most outstanding mines of the Mining Region are the Acosta Minewhich closed in 1985 but has been converted into a museum so that visitors can get a closer look at the life of miners in the past.

Another emblematic place is La Purísima, where in 1969 a tragic accident occurred that claimed the lives of 45 miners. And La Rica, which was the last to be closed along with its intricate tunnels that used to connect with the city of Pachuca, the capital of Hidalgo.

The Mining Region of Mexico has a network of tunnels that stretch like a spider’s web through the region, with hundreds of ramifications that penetrate the earth to a depth of 550 meters.

According to Silva, an expert in the mining history of the area, it was you can find up to seven mining tunnels that are part of this network, with passages that go from the surface to the depths of the earth.

This incredible underground complex extends from Real del Monte, a picturesque town with a long mining tradition, to the municipalities of Omitlán, Guerrero, Mineral de la Reforma and Pachuca.

This web of tunnels is known as the Mining Region, a sample of the richness and historical importance of mining in this region.

(With information from EFE)