Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Mazatlán, “The Pearl of the Pacific”, and the city of The Mochisappear in the top of the five favorite places in the country by travelers who have found a new love in the north of Mexico, According to Forbes magazineaccording to a study carried out by “Travel Prediction” prepared by Booking.com.

It highlights that the tourism industry is once again returning to the flights that it previously occupied, in such a way that the number of trips practically returns to the levels it had before the Covid 19 pandemic.

This shows that the nationals want to return discover the main tourist destinations in the countryadds the magazine.

Therefore, the forecasts to travel this year is that travelers want authentic experiences, and for that they prefer tourist places that are close to the northern part of Mexico.

In this way he mentions the city of Los Mochis. “a widely frequented place, thanks to the fact that it is considered the gateway to experience one of the most unforgettable tours in all of Mexico; the train journey through the Copper Canyon. Although by itself, it offers visitors beautiful beaches and an important travel proposal.

In the case of Mazatlan, he explains that: “The tourist destination has established itself as a the most attractive proposal of sun and beach in the north of Mexico. The climate, its natural settings and the practice of surfing make the Pearl of the Pacific a trending vacation center. There you can enjoy the best seafood in the country.”