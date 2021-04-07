“Um” – Ursula von der Leyen’s amazement can be clearly heard in the video broadcast by EU satellite television EbS of the meeting between EU leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday. Von der Leyen cannot believe the seating position assigned to her by the Turkish protocol in Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential palace. EU Council President Charles Michel is supposed to sit side by side with the Turkish President in a lush pseudo-rococo armchair, for the first female President of the EU Commission there is space on one of two sofas, which are definitely far from the center of Turkish power cannot be explained with the social distancing rules in the pandemic. Mevlüt Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, sits on the second sofa.

The three of Erdogan, von der Leyen and Michel had entered the magnificent hall in Ankara. The Turkish President assigned Michel the seat on his right, the Belgian took his seat, although he noticed von der Leyen’s “Um” sigh on the video. Was it Michel’s mistake in terms of protocol? “Just” a political awkwardness? Shouldn’t he have swapped places with von der Leyen to protest the Turkish affront? And was it more of Erdogan’s machismo or a general Turkish disdain of the EU Commission?

Is EU Council President Michel higher in rank?

In the social media, especially in those of the Brussels bubble, the talk of the “Sofagate” was quickly heard – and the anger was directed less against the ruler in Ankara, who is known for such provocations, and more against Michel. The EU Council President, who is no stranger to vanity, fell for Erdogan, said a diplomat.

Michel did not announce anything official about this on Wednesday. According to EU diplomats, he could, after a somewhat formalistic interpretation, point out that, as a representative of the European heads of state and government, he stands in protocol terms higher than the Commission President, whose institution still has a kind of authority status. Politically, however, such an interpretation is extremely foolish, and in practice it is unusual. In any case, von der Leyen is clearly above the Turkish foreign minister in the protocol.





Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said that von der Leyen was “clearly surprised” by the seating arrangement. “Of course” their protocol rank is the same as that of the Council President, which is why the two EU leaders should have been given equal rights. Von der Leyen had instructed her employees to ensure that such an incident did not repeat itself. The Commission does not know the reasons for this. The Turkish side said that the order was made without malicious intent.

Dispute over the “Istanbul Convention”

Mamer went on to say that von der Leyen had the content of the conversation with Erdogan more important than the minutes, so she followed the seating arrangements. In her press conference after the interview, she vehemently expressed her concern about Turkey’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Women from Violence, the so-called “Istanbul Convention”. The commission also said that von der Leyen had used the meeting for a long and very open discussion on these issues. At the meeting, the EU leaders had generally discussed a possible expansion of the EU’s relations with Turkey. The background to this are the resolutions of the EU summit one and a half weeks ago. At that time, the heads of state and government of the EU agreed to gradually re-establish relations with Turkey.

Erdogan’s affront was not a coincidence, but was done carefully, wrote the left-liberal Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld. The German MEP Sergey Lagodinsky (Greens) wrote on Twitter that “Ehm” is the new expression for how relations between the EU and Turkey should not be. He also presented an older photo from a meeting in Turkey at which Erdogan, the former Council President Donald Tusk and the former EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sit amicably next to each other in three identical armchairs.