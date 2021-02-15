Politicians and civil society voices, both in Colombia and Ecuador, criticized that the Colombian attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, traveled to that country, during the electoral period, to share with his counterpart information that supposedly relates to the ELN guerrilla with the Andrés Arauz campaign. The correista candidate, who led the elections in the first round, rejected the version and said that it is a “gross lie.”

From former presidents to cartoonists, and from Ecuador to Colombia, voices from the political and social world have been protesting for several days against the visit of Francisco Barbosa, Colombia’s attorney general, to the neighboring country, plunged into the electoral period.

Barbosa traveled to Quito, the Ecuadorian capital, on February 12 to deliver to his counterpart, Diana Salazar, a series of information related to the ELN guerrilla and its finances, after the Colombian magazine ‘Semana’ assured that in These documents show an alleged financing of the insurgents to the campaign of the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Andrés Arauz, who was first in the elections on February 7, which will be defined in the second round.

Arauz denied the accusation: “I categorically reject this false news,” he said in a video posted on social networks. The candidate considers that this is an attempt to “disqualify him through undemocratic means” and described the news as a “gross lie.”

Along the same lines, former Colombian president Ernesto Samper called the visit “foul play” and “infamy”; former Bolivian president Evo Morales described it as “interventionist and intimidating” action; and of course, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, Arauz’s political godfather, considered it a “shame.”

Other deputies from various political formations also criticized this action for the effect it could have on the electoral cycle of Ecuador, which will elect its president on April 11 in a second round that is still unclear about its contenders.

Arauz, the winner of the first elections, could face the center-right Guillermo Lasso or the indigenous Yaku Pérez, entangled in a vote count that the country’s Electoral Council is still trying to resolve.

In general, the actions of the two prosecutors have been the political talk of both countries since February 12. So much so that the last comic cartoon by the well-known Colombian cartoonist ‘Matador’ reflects it:

Colombian prosecutor’s office justifies the visit as a “bilateral cooperation”

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office justified Barbosa’s visit to the Ecuadorian public investigative entity as “part of the bilateral cooperation of the two entities in a joint effort against criminal organizations that affect both countries.”

And it is that the information given by Barbosa to Salazar are the files that were in the possession of alias ‘Uriel’, one of the main commands of the National Liberation Army (ELN), after the Colombian Army killed him in October 2020.

The magazine ‘Semana’ published that ‘Uriel’ reported a loan of $ 80,000 to an electoral campaign in Ecuador, without specifying what it was. However, the outlet claimed to have found clues and data that would link this loan to the campaign of Arauz, the main leftist leader in the Ecuadorian elections.

This information prompted Salazar, the Ecuadorian prosecutor, to request more information from her counterpart in Colombia, so Barbosa traveled to Quito to share the documents safely.

But for some, these explanations actually conceal a will to interfere in the Ecuadorian elections by calling into question, without providing conclusive evidence, the legitimacy of Arauz and Correísmo, which could return to power after four years of Lenin’s presidency Dark.

Ecuador and Colombia, a history of tensions

Relations between Ecuador and Colombia have a history of tension that dates back to 2008, when leftist Rafael Correa was still president of Ecuador and right-wing Álvaro Uribe of Colombia. On that occasion, Uribe promoted “Operation Fénix”, a military operation on Ecuadorian territory that ended with the death of alias ‘Raúl Reyes’, the then second in command of the now defunct FARC guerrilla.

The presence and performance of the Colombian Army in Ecuador triggered a large diplomatic conflict that further deepened the rivalry between the two presidents and their respective ideological blocs.

Relations improved with the presidencies of Juan Manuel Santos in Colombia and Lenín Moreno in Ecuador. However, they have never been without tension: in 2018, three Ecuadorian journalists were kidnapped and murdered by a criminal gang heir to the FARC on the border between the two countries.

The management of this crisis fueled the differences between Colombia and Ecuador, to such an extent that Moreno closed the doors to the dialogue table between the Colombian Government and the ELN, which had been taking place for a year in Quito with the aim of approaching a peace agreement.

With EFE and local media