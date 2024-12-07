Catalunya tea one long agricultural and branch tradition that in the last years has been lost força degut to the disconnection of the urban environment with the territory and the countryside. Now, there are initiatives that aim to reconnect these two environments and reclaim their origins: from museums dedicated to the agricultural past and the country’s branch to the sustainable transformation of the rural world with art as the protagonist. We propose a visit to museums to discover rural life in Catalonia.

Terra Museum

The Museu Terra de l’Espluga de Francolí (Conca de Barberà), also connected to the Museum of Rural Life, has become a reference for connecting the country’s agricultural and branch path and the sustainable transformation of the rural environment. Amb more than 5,000 square meters, The equipment of the Carulla Foundation invites reflection through the permanent exhibition, an ethnobotanical garden with more than 200 plants, temporary exhibitions, cultural events, educational purposes and family activities.

The Museum is located just over an hour from Barcelona, ​​half an hour from beaches of the Costa Daurada It was about thirty minutes from the high-speed train stations in Lleida and Tarragona. It is surrounded by natural and cultural attractions such as the Monestir de Poblet, the prehistoric caves of l’Espluga de Francolí, the medieval town of Montblanc or cellars where you can taste the best wines in the area. Visiting it will make you reflect on water management, food sovereignty, alternative energies, cures or the climate crisis.

Ends February 25, at the exhibition Pagesos against Franco. 1974-1979promoted by the Democratic Memorial. The exhibition, with names of unpublished material, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Pagesos Union. The first connection between this municipality and the agricultural union was carried out at the end of 1976, when the first congress of the organization was held clandestinely.

Esclop Museum

Museum dedicated to one of the everyday objects most related to Meranges (Baixa Cerdanya): l’esclop. The population exported this unique type of shoe to the entire country. The exhibition shows both the history of the profession and the manufacture of sabata practice.

At the Plaça Major de Meranges, the museum explains in a didactic way the history of this calçat and the process of its elaboration, from the difficulty of obtaining the whip, which must have special characteristics, in order to those that It is good to serve and the way of working and selling.

Vilademuls Rural Museum

Rural museum that transports the visitor to an earlier era in which the countryside had more prominence. It has recreated an old page house, and through the objects the history of our avant-passats is shown.

The rural museum of Vilademuls (Pla de l’Estany) I counted fish that are only good for serving the rural world, many of the authentic ones are isolated and all for the young farmers. The images that are exposed have been contributed by the two brothers with the intention of recreating the interior of a pagès house.

The Museum of Eines del Pagès de Sant Climent

In Sant Climent de Llobregat we find the Museum of Eines del Pagès, which offers a tribute to some gifts and some men, our peers, our friends, and furthermore, let them work bravely in the mitjà of which they have: the earth. The equipment is located in the Gothic halls of the rectory and in the adjacent garden.

Ecomuseum of the Valls d’Àneu

The Ecomuseum of the Valls d’Àneu, in the Pyrenees, is not set in a single building but is formed by various monumental, natural and ethnographic elements distributed among the municipalities of Àneu that, together, explain how the inhabitants have seen of these Pyrenean valleys since the end of the 19th century.

The nerve center is the Gassia House, a typical 18th century Aneuenca house. It maintained the original structure and the current exhibition space shows what domestic life was like during the first half of the 20th century. From here on, the Ecomuseum is home to 10 more heritage centres, among which are the churches of Sant Joan d’Isil, Sant Julià d’Unarre, Sant Pere de Sorpe, Sant Pere del Burgal, Santa Maria d’Àneu and the Monumental Complex of Son.

Museu de l’Oli i el Món Rural

Them Garrigues It is related to the quality of its smell. Finally, Castelldans has the Museum of Olive Oil and Rural Heritage, a center dedicated to the traditional production of this food. Located in the building of an ancient olive mill, the six installations are exposed to the eines and the elements related to the olive branch, as well as three other elements related to life and work. rural to the region. Highlights include various popular and traditional glass fish, ceramic containers, metal and forged iron objects and other whips.

The building consists of two floors, ambdues and a whip holder. The old machinery is exposed to the ground floor. In this country there are two sales, respectively dedicated to the various fields in the region and the olive branch and those destined for the extraction and production of olives.

Pagesia Museum

The Pagesia Museum of Castellbisbal (Vallès Occidental) was founded in 1985 by the village’s residents, who, aware of the progressive disappearance of agricultural activity in the municipality, donated it to the country museum. d’estris of the daily life of pagesia. It offers a tour of more than 900 years of agricultural tradition of the municipality and the country, with a look at the labors of the countryside and the social structure of the agricultural world.

Pauma Museum

Mas de Barberans, a small village in Montsià, at the foot of the Ports, is home to the Museu de la Pauma, an equipment projecting the tradition of crafts with vegetable fibers cap to the present and future of a global world. In order not to overlook the importance of rural development, the collection of active craftsmen, responsible for the training courses, has also been included in the functioning of the centre.

Tea has permanent exhibition sales, one focused on the labor process of pauma from the plant to the finished piece, and also on the social impact of activities on the territory. It is possible to have workshops with paint and other fibers and it is possible to see exhibitions of its own production and transfers, along with artisan demonstrations.