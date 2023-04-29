South Korean singer, actor, dancer and MC moonbinMember of STARrenowned K-Pop boyband, passed away at the age of 25. On April 19, 2023, he was found dead by his representative, in his apartment in the Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea. So far, the causes of his unfortunate death have not been confirmed. “We apologize for having to convey this sad and heartbreaking news, Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky,” Fantagio Entertainment said in a statement.

Many fans, as well as ASTRO members, Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, Jinjin and MJ, visited the Moonbin memorial at the Fantagio facility, in the Gangnam neighborhood, one of the busiest areas of the South Korean capital. In this memorial space to honor Binnie, her friends in the band They left sad messages that have made AROHA cry.

South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, music producer, choreographer and model Park Minhyuk, better known as rocky, former ASTRO memberalso wrote a heartbreaking letter in the wake of Moonbin’s deathwhich was placed at the memorial by his manager.

Rocky’s letter to Moonbin It was shared by a fan on social media. “Hyung, it’s me Minhyuk. I counted the years we spent together and realized that it was 13 years, that’s quite a long time, right? We have so many memories together, like the time we spent together, but if I think about it, even the Hard times were fun because I was with you, we really went through a lot.”

Rocky’s letter at Moonbin’s memorial.

The former ASTRO member still can’t believe he won’t have his friend to joke about the good old days with. “Even if my breath caught in my throat, I was able to get over it because I would smile as soon as we looked at each other.” Rocky asked Moonbin to visit him in his dreams..

Hyung, how do I dance now? With whom I speak? I’m worried, I think I’ll be struggling a lot, so visit me even in my dreams and let’s talk. I’ll wait, so after you get some rest, come visit me. I will miss you very much and I love you. See you soon.

these words of rocky brought the fandom to tears. “This made me cry, I really hope he’s okay, they’ve been together for a long time so it hurts,” an AROHA member commented on Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that Moonbin’s death occurred just under two months after it was revealed that Rocky had made the decision to leave ASTRO and Fantagio Entertainment. Through a letter, he thanked his friends in the band and their fans for all the time they spent together, “I sincerely thank you all, no matter where I am, I will not forget the memories I made with the members and AROHA.”