No, nudism is not particularly excessive or even depraved. In fact, the opposite is the case. Hardly anyone exercises more control over their body than nude bathers and sun worshippers. Sexual arousal is taboo at their meeting places, their nudity is meant to serve a purpose, it is a way to achieve their goal. A healthy life in harmony with nature, ascetic and vegetarian, is often more important to them than the pleasant feeling of water or sun on their bare skin. Their preferred travel destination has long been France. There are probably no other places where nudity is the norm.