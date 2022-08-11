Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Irapuato is a city in the state of Guanajuato, which has several tourist attractions, it is also known as the “Strawberry Capital of the World”, for being number one in its production. Getting to the city of Irapuato means going through green fields and fertile land, it has a very particular beauty and has great history Y culture.

It is the second most important municipality in terms of tourism, in the strawberry city you can see: historical heritage, monuments, temples and squares, etc. His fondness for soccer and basketball is also characteristic of the people of Irapua. The gastronomy is delicious, but, in addition, visiting the strawberry city and leaving without having tried the juicy and delicious strawberries is like not having visited the city.

Irapuato annually offers its traditional festivals such as: The parade of the Three Wise Men in January, the traditional commemoration of the foundation of Irapuato in Spanish, “Strawberry Fair” which is practiced year after year, among other events and religious festivities, great national and international artists also visit the capital of strawberries to offer concerts.

To encourage you to visit this beautiful city, I am going to tell you which places you must visit in the World Capital of Strawberries.

Founders Square:

It is a place full of history, in the past it was the courtyard of a prison, then it was the garden of a school and then it was the headquarters of a nunnery, with the passage of time, the place seemed to be forgotten because it was planned to build a theater but it was not finished, so the municipal presidency gave instructions to the architect Xavier Martin Ruiz to convert it into what is now known as the “Plaza de los Fundadores”, the place has a sculpture made by the same architect that represents several intertwined snails that explain the origin of Irapuato.

Irapuato Zoological Park:

The Irapuato Zoo It is an ideal place to visit with family, friends, as a couple or alone. It shelters and protects different species of animals, this zoo is special from the rest of the Mexican Republic because it is allowed to have contact with most of the animals. The train ride is a very nice experience. It opens every day from Monday to Sunday and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dancing Water Fountain:

This fountain is one of the best-known attractions in the strawberry city. Every once in a while, the water in this fountain dances to the rhythm of music and colored lights. It is located in the center of the city next to the cathedral, and at night it offers beautiful shows, it is a place to visit and enjoy the good weather, the snacks that are sold in the surroundings and endless options for fun.

Dolphin Fountains or Florentine Fountain:

This fountain is one of three that the Emperor Maximilian of Habsburg donated to Mexico and is made with figures of dolphins based on bronze. It is located in the Plaza Madero and at night it also lights up in beautiful colors.

House of the Inquisition or Museum of the City of Irapuato:

In the museum there are objects that carry with them the history of Mexico such as: Pistols from the time of the Revolution, military uniforms, pre-Hispanic pieces, fossils, painting exhibitions, sculptures, etc. Its construction was in century XVIII, It is neoclassical in style. Admission is completely free, the hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Irapuato Cathedral:

It is a structure Baroque style, It is very beautiful and was built in 1631. It has a cross-shaped design and inside you can see religious figures as well as the famous Virgen de la Soledad, which is one of the oldest in the cathedral. It is located in the center of the city, in front of the “Fountain of the Dancing Waters”.

The sculpture: “I Irapuato”:

It is located in the tourist viewpoint of the Fourth Road Belt. The inhabitants of the strawberry city have also nicknamed it in different ways: “Irapuatense Ironman”, “Robocop”among other names. The monument was placed in 2018 and the artist in charge is Daniel Rico Patino, a self-taught artist from Guanajuato.

Its design represents the World Capital of Strawberries and its citizens, in the center is the image of a heart united by the strawberry. The gears are a symbol of all the industrial work in Guanajuato, The most beautiful thing about going to this place is that both at dawn, during the day, in the afternoon and at night, the view is impressive. This place is visited by athletes, tourists, families, friends, etc.

Hospital Temple:

Its name is attributed to its origin, it is said that it was part of an Indian hospital, although it is also known as the “Our Lady of Mercy Temple”. It is one of the oldest temples in the city and was built in 1617. At first it was just a chapel, but over time it became a temple.

Temple of Our Lady of Solitude:

This beautiful temple, from its entrance to its interior, is full of incredible figures and designs, as well as having an impressive structure. It was built in the 18th century, its façade is in the Baroque style and inside the style predominates. neoclassic.

Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe:

This temple is unique in the state, inside it has beautiful decorations with gold leaf. It was built at the end of the neoclassical period in 1880. This temple is one of the most beautiful religious sites in the center of the Mexican republic.

San Jose Temple:

This temple, like the Hospitalito, is one of the oldest in the city, its construction was in the century XVI. In the past it was called: “Temple of San José of the Otomi Indians” because it was where the Indians lived. It is baroque in style at the entrance. It is located behind the “Fuentes de Aguas Danzarías” in the center of the city.

Hidalgo Garden or Main Garden:

This beautiful and peaceful garden was built in 1890, there is a bandstand, a clock tower and in its gardens there are Indian laurels. It is one of the favorite places for couples in love, for families who decide to take their children to enjoy ice cream, cotton candy or play with balloons and bubbles. If you visit Irapuato, stop by to rest in this refreshing place full of nature as well.

So now you can get an idea of ​​how nice it will be to visit Irapuato, Guanajuato, a place where the best of culture, gastronomy, art and landscapes of central Mexico meet, visit this beautiful city and enjoy family and social activities to do and the beautiful experiences to live and treasure.