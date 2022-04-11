Badiraguato, Sinaloa.- The Alameda Park in the municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, is one of the options available for those who cannot go to Surutato, which is where all the visiting tourists normally go.

In the Alameda you can enjoy delicious seafood in addition to playing volleyball and resting under the trees which has the large part of the park.

Besides that to one side is the river where they can go to bathe and cool off for a while while they’re on the spot.

Emidtio Meza, one of the local merchants, commented that the park is a great option for visitors as they can spend some time with family.

He offers different products with which they can kill hunger while they are there, enjoy a prepared coconut, fish or shrimp ceviche, among other molluscs, you can enjoy in the Alameda park ranch.

The merchant pointed out that young people enjoy playing volleyball a lot since they come from other municipalities or from there, but they organize themselves and play several faces in the place.

They commented that Badiraguato officials They install swimming pools in the park so that the children can cool off.

Other merchants who are in the place commented that the park needs to be invested because after the pandemic it deteriorated a lot, so it needs attention and so they can enjoy more of the spaces they have.

They called on families to come to the Alameda park in Badiraguato and enjoy the Easter holidays.