Do you already know what you will do during the September bridgeTake advantage and travel with your family to an incredible destination with activities for children and adults. Discover Volcanic Park in Puebla and knows how much does the ticket cost?

?What makes Volcanic Park so special? This park is known for providing fun for the whole family, as it is full of nature, offers adventure and fun activities, and will take you on a trip back in time to the Jurassic era.

The best thing of all is that for this September long weekend, there are unique activities prepared, perfect for those who want to enjoy a getaway during these national holidays.

As reported by Volcanic Park, in Puebla, On September 15th you can enjoy an authentic Mexican Night full of flavor and music, with a delicious snack buffet, live mariachi, and a DJ so the party doesn’t stop.

On this day you will also be able to enjoy the Jurassic Night Tour, as well as a mega bonfire in the middle of the forest with lots of chocolates. It is worth noting that these activities are included in the cost of your ticket, so you will not have to pay extra.

And if you don’t have plans for September 16, don’t worry, this place will remain open so you can enjoy the activities before returning to school or work.

During the day you can enjoy more than 30 outdoor activities and at night you will find the magic of cinema under the stars and the exciting Jurassic night tour.

Please note that Volcanic Park is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, such as the long weekend of September 16.

If you want to visit this destination in Puebla, you should know that general admission costs $380 MXN per person, while children under 1.15 meters and seniors with an INAPAM credential can enjoy the park for only $250 MXN.

Children under 3 years old get in for free, and there are special discounts for groups of 15 people or more. We also recommend that you keep up to date on social media, as they often have promotions with great discounts.