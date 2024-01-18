













Visions of Mana reveals more details and confirms that it will also be on Xbox









Visions of Mana It is one of the most adorable deliveries that we will see this year, that's final. The presentation at the Xbox Direct confirmed that the title will be available for this console and also informed us of special details.

Visions of Mana He introduced us to the new creatures and pointed out that there will be a very interesting map to pay attention to. In fact, the issue is so detailed that the developers advised players Pay attention even to the expressions of creatures in battle, This, plus the elementary issues could be a great key. Imagine, we will have to take care of the tender faces of the creatures!

Besides, Visions of Mana He also shared that on this occasion a special and great companion will join him, who is inspired by the Egyptian God Anubis and also refers to an armadillo. In this way, with some adorable details, we will have a companion like no other.

On the other hand, it was also commented that Visions of Mana seeks to propose a completely different delivery that entails a memorable experience. This will emphasize musical issues that will elevate the gameplay experience.. There will be more than 100 songs on a map with more levels of depth.

Source: Square Enix

Another dimension of Visions of Mana that It will have combats in the heights, new items with specializations, in addition to mysterious powers and flexibility in the game play of the heights.

Much to do in the adorable odyssey!

We recommend you: Hellblade 2: Everything you need to know

When is Visions on Mana coming out?

Visions of Mana will be available for Xbox XS, Xbox and Microsoft PC. It's the first immersion of the Square Enix game on Xbox, we're looking forward to it!

The developers invite us to be attentive, howeverthe announced launch window is summer 2024, in the second half of the year, but don't worry, time flies. Soon we will be able to face the adorable creatures.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)