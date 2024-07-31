Square Enix released a free playable demo for the action RPG Visions of Manathe first mainline installment in the beloved Mana franchise in over 15 years.

Fans can enjoy this demo of Visions of Mana Now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Microsoft Store and STEAM to get a sneak peek of what’s to come before the game’s official launch.

Through this trial, players will embark on a journey that begins midway through Chapter 1, starting in “Rime Falls” and continuing to different areas, including “Fallow Steppe” and “Rhata Harbor.”

Those who take on the challenge will also be able to face the chapter’s final boss, “The Kraken.” Players can play as three party members, Val, Careena, and Morley, and experiment with the “Wind” and “Moon” classes to enhance their experience in the demo.

Save data from the demo cannot be transferred to the full game, as the content has been modified for a more satisfying experience. However, players who have saved data from the demo and purchase Visions of Mana You will receive three weapons for Val, including “Gladius”, “Falx” and “Horn Lance”, upon starting your playthrough in the full game and progressing to Chapter 1.

Visions of Mana celebrates more than 30 years of a franchise that began as a spin-off of Final Fantasy

Building on 30 years of legacy, Mana franchise producer Masaru Oyamada and his team are incorporating everything they’ve learned from the past 17 Mana games to ensure that Visions of Mana be a faithful addition to the franchise fans know and love while also delivering on it.

Newcomers will also enjoy a new experience with a completely new story, characters and gameplay mechanics.

Visions of Mana will be released on August 29, 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.