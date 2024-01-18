In the presentation, producer Masaru Oyamara gave us an overview of the new chapter of this long-running series, which will once again feature a cast of quirky characters and a memorable soundtrack, accompanied by an action-based combat system.

During the Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 there was also room for a small surprise from Square Enix, which took advantage of the showcase offered by Microsoft to present new gameplay sequences and more details on Visions of Mana . For the occasion, the release period of the game was also revealed, set for summer 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam and Windows Store.

Classic and modern meet

Oyamara also assured that they will return fan favorite monsters, characterized by their peculiar rounded design. In this regard, the producer emphasized how the development team took care of the facial animations of these creatures, which also has a certain relevance in the gameplay, given that we will be able to understand when an enemy is about to attack us based on the expression of he.

It was also presented Pikulan animal based partly on wolves, partly on Terrier dogs and with a pinch of Anubis, which the player can ride to move quickly around the game world, overwhelming all the minor enemies in the meantime.

As for combat, the developers have emphasized the importance of air combat and on the variety of options offered by the Elementals, with each weapon having different powers based on the element.