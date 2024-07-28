The launch is just a few weeks away Visions of Mana and to prepare the players Square Enix has released the Minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version, which we have listed below.

Visions of Mana’s launch is upon us

As mentioned at the beginning, there is practically a month left until the release date of Visions of Mana, set for August 29th on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S. This is the first new game in the long-running JRPG series “Mana”, since 2006’s Dawn of Mana (which never arrived in our shores) and if we exclude the remake Trials of Mana released in 2020 on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

The protagonist of Visions of Mana faces enemies

The game is set in a fantasy world, where mana is a life force that fuels nature and elemental spirits, the player takes on the role of Val, one of the guards chosen to protect the Alm during their long pilgrimage to the sacred mana tree, facing numerous challenges and enemies along the way. Combat is action-oriented with players able to perform combinations of attacks on the ground and in mid-air, use magic and more. If you want to learn more, we recommend reading our review of Visions of Mana.