Square Enix has released a colorful and exciting Visions of Mana launch trailerconfirming the fact that the game is available starting today in PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The video introduces us to the characters and settings of this engaging adventure, which will see us participate in Hinna and Val’s journey towards the Mana Tree in order to restore the magical energy of the world, but it will be a path not without obstacles.

We will be able to overcome them thanks not only to the skills of Val, who plays the role of bodyguard of her childhood friend Hinna, but also to the contribution of the many supporting actors who will join this mission along the way, making a fantastic team.