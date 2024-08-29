Square Enix has released a colorful and exciting Visions of Mana launch trailerconfirming the fact that the game is available starting today in PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.
The video introduces us to the characters and settings of this engaging adventure, which will see us participate in Hinna and Val’s journey towards the Mana Tree in order to restore the magical energy of the world, but it will be a path not without obstacles.
We will be able to overcome them thanks not only to the skills of Val, who plays the role of bodyguard of her childhood friend Hinna, but also to the contribution of the many supporting actors who will join this mission along the way, making a fantastic team.
An exciting adventure
As we wrote in the review of Visions of Mana, thislast chapter of the Seiken Densetsu series It presents itself as an exciting adventure, characterized by excellent artistic direction and a combat system that surprises for its solidity.
Unfortunately the work it fails to push itself to become a masterpiece due to some shortcomings that clip its wings a bit, mainly linked to a limited budget and the lack of a clear and precise vision regarding the many gameplay mechanics, which do not find a common thread.
In any case, we are talking about a very valid, inspired and engaging productvery beautiful to see, which will not fail to excite fans of this franchise and which lays a really solid foundation for any future chapters.
