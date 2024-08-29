SQUARE ENIX has released the launch trailer for VISIONS of MANAavailable from today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S And PC. As previously anticipated, in this new chapter of the saga we will play the role of Valthe new one Soul Guard charged with accompanying those chosen by the elements during their pilgrimage to theMana Tree to bring balance back to the world.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that if you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our in-depth reviewEnjoy!

ADVENTURE AWAITS IN VISIONS OF MANA NOW AVAILABLE

After more than 15 years, players can enjoy a new game in the beloved series on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

MILAN (August 29, 2024) – SQUARE ENIX® published today Visions of Mana™the first main Mana series entry in over 15 years, on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam®). Visions of Mana returns to the series’ roots by taking players on a new adventure featuring protagonist Val, a new Soul Guard who accompanies and protects her childhood friend Hinna, Alm of Fire, as she travels to the Tree of Mana to renew the flow of mana.

Watch the launch trailer of Visions of Mana here: https://youtu.be/raMen-oqUoE

“It’s exciting to bring players a new entry in the main Mana series after 15 years,” said Masaru Oyamada, Producer of the Mana series. “We hope fans are as excited as we are to return to the world of Mana. We’ve worked hard to make this entry both exciting for fans of the series and welcoming for newcomers. As you listen to the breath of the elemental spirits in the world of Mana, you’ll witness the story that awaits Val and her friends on their journey.”

Since the series’ debut in 1993 with MYSTIC QUEST™spin-off of the series FINAL FANTASYTMMana series titles have taken players to vivid worlds, breathtaking settings, heartwarming characters, and fantasy stories that have spanned genres and platforms. Drawing on the series’ 30-year history, Producer Masaru Oyamada and his team have incorporated what they’ve learned from the past 17 Mana titles to ensure that Visions of Mana both a faithful addition to the series that players know and love, while offering longtime fans and newcomers alike a fresh experience with a new story, new characters, and new gameplay.

Who wants to try? Visions of Mana before trying the full game you can do so with the free demo, available on all platforms. Players with saved data from the demo who purchase Visions of Mana will receive three weapons* for Val, including the Gladius, Falx, and Horn Lance, by starting the game in the full game and reaching Chapter 1**, where it becomes possible to control Val.

Visions of Mana is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam). The game is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information about the game, visit https://mana.square-enix-games.com

* Falx and Horn Lance will become equippable when the player can upgrade to the Wind (Falx) and Moon (Horn Lance) classes. The Gladius will be equippable in Chapter 1, when the player can control Val. These bonus items can also be obtained by progressing through the game.

**Demo incentive weapons can only be redeemed if you have saved data from the demo on your game system.