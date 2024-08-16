SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer dedicated to the world of VISIONS of MANAcoming worldwide next August 29th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to admire some of the settings we will be able to explore in the game. From lush, green forests to white expanses of snow, all the way to majestic cities, the variety of settings will be truly enormous.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

VISIONS of MANA – Tourism Guide

