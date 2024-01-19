Visions of Mana it showed itself again during the Xbox event held yesterday evening. The new chapter of Square Enix's legendary RPG promises to bring innovation, but also to retrace the history of the legendary saga.

The approximately 7-minute trailer shown yesterday evening had the intent of retracing the history and ideals of the franchise, putting those who are its creators in the foreground. Between one statement and another, however, we also got to see a lot of gameplay.

Visions of Mana promises to be an RPG respectful of the old school but, at the same time, capable of surprising: the in-game graphics, as per tradition, appear to be very colorful and enjoyable.

The developers focused their attention on the in-game enemies: equipped with new smooth animationsthe characters are alive and full of personality.

Among the many gameplay innovations presented we have the Pikulsa cute creature inspired by a dog that we can ride to move more quickly from one part of the game map to another.

Inside the trailer there are also some scenes of real-time combat very excited: in addition to the classic sword, our hero will be able to make use of a series of elemental powers capable of unleashing formidable attacks.