SQUARE ENIX And Ouka Studios they shared a new trailer for VISIONS of MANA which introduces us to the already announced Elemental Relics present within the game. The trailer introduces Gnome Shovelrelic of the Earth, Lumina Lanternof the light and Shade Sightof darkness.

VISIONS of MANA will be available from August 29th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

VISIONS of MANA – Elemental Relics

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu