The current world of video games works in a strange way, since a trend has become popular in which if a video game does not sell as expected by one of the big companies in the industry, the studio ends up closing, that has happened recently. However, something that was not seen coming, is the fact that they close a division for not accumulating many pre-sales and presenting millionaire figures on the day of launch itself, and that is what is going to happen with the creators of the new Visions of Mana.

Ouka Studiosdeveloper of the action role-playing game published by Square Enix, will close its doors after massive layoffs by its parent company, NetEase. This reflects a reduction in investments in Japanese studios by Chinese giants such as Tencent. Founded in 2020 and staffed by Capcom and Bandai Namco, The studio will lay off nearly all of its employees, leaving only a small team to oversee the release of its final games before the final closure.

This might not be the studio’s fault as such, as it seems that the decision to NetEase They took a different approach at the beginning of this year, which is probably why they were looking to comply with the agreements already made and then stop making games that perhaps do not make sense to create. For years in Asia, especially China, they have wanted everything to be MOBAs and mobile experiences, so they could continue with the plan that is not working badly for them, in fact it generates millions for them.

According to reports, Tencent has pulled funding from several game projects in Japan due to frustration with Japanese developers’ lack of ambition. While the Chinese company is looking to create big global franchises, Japanese developers prefer to keep a tight grip on their properties, amid a post-pandemic industry contraction that has led to mass layoffs.

NetEase The company said its strategy of supporting studios outside of China is based on the goal of offering better gaming experiences both locally and globally. The company also indicated that it is constantly making adjustments to adapt to market conditions.

Remember that Visions of Mana is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

