According to an article published by Bloomberg, NetEaseGames has made substantial cuts to the subsidiary Ouka Studios of Tokyo, which has just finished development on VISIONS of MANA on behalf of SQUARE ENIXand its plans include the developer total shutdownThe sources would be people inside the matter.

According to the journalist Takashi Mochizuki of Bloomberg, in fact, NetEaseGames is making cuts to its staff Ouka Studios starting last spring. The studio’s few remaining employees will reportedly oversee the launch of the last remaining games. In 2022, two years after its founding in 2020, Ouka Studios has unveiled three projects currently in development: an action RPG featuring an adventure with unique allies, an innovative fighting game based on a popular series, and an original cooperative action game with gigantic enemies.

Questioned by email, a representative of NetEaseGames told Bloomberg that he had no “nothing to declare” regarding a potential closure of Ouka Studiosand which are seeing progress in the many Japanese studios in which they have invested.

“To support developers outside of China, we develop a strategy based on our goal of providing better gaming experiences to local and global players.” — declared the spokesman of NetEaseGames. The company “is therefore always making the necessary adjustments to reflect market conditions.”

NetEaseGames also owns the Nagoshi Studio Of Toshihiro Nagoshi, Grasshopper Manufacturing Of Goichi “SUDA51” Suda And GPTRACK50 Of Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Second Bloombergalso rival NetEase Games, Tencentis reconsidering the pace and size of its investments in Japan, having already pulled out of at least several funding commitments for new titles. In a recent statement, Tencent told Bloomberg that it remains committed to its partner studios and to growing its business in Japan.

Source: Bloomberg away Gematsu