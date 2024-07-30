SQUARE ENIX announced that it is available from today on consoles and PC a demo for the highly anticipated VISIONS of MANAIn this trial version we will be able to preview some areas present in the first chapter of the full game, using in battle Val, Careena And Morley. Although it will not be possible to keep the progress made, those who play the demo will receive a bonus a set of three weapons for Val.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the demo, wishing you as always a good viewing!

VISIONS OF MANA DEMO AVAILABLE FOR PLAYSTATION, XBOX AND PC

The new trailer shows off the expansive environments, fast-paced combat, and lively cast of allies and enemies that await players in the demo.

MILAN (July 30, 2024) – SQUARE ENIX® today released a playable demo of the highly anticipated action RPG Visions of ManaTM, first chapter of the beloved main Mana series in over 15 years. The demo, already available for PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Microsoft Store and STEAM®), offers a taste of the game’s content, due out on August 29.

In the demo, players will embark on an adventure that begins during Chapter 1, at Rime Falls, and continues through several areas such as Fallow Steppe and Rhata Harbor. Those looking for a greater challenge will also be able to take on the Kraken, the final boss of the chapter. Players can party up with Val, Careena, and Morley, as well as experiment with the Wind and Moon classes to enhance their gameplay experience in the demo.

While save data from the demo cannot be transferred to the full version of the game, as the content has been altered for a more satisfying experience, players who have saved data from the demo who purchase Visions of Mana will receive three weapons* for Val, including the Gladius, Falx, and Horn Lance, by starting the game in the full game and reaching Chapter 1**.

Since the series’ debut in 1993 with MYSTIC QUEST™, a spin-off of the FINAL FANTASY series, Mana titles have immersed players in vivid worlds, breathtaking settings, heartwarming characters, and fantasy stories that have spanned genres and platforms. Building on the series’ 30-year history, Producer Masaru Oyamada and his team are incorporating what they’ve learned from the last 17 Mana titles to ensure that Visions of Mana both a faithful addition to the series that players know and love, while offering longtime fans and newcomers alike a fresh experience with a new story, new characters, and new gameplay.

Visions of Mana will be available on August 29 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Microsoft Store and STEAM). A free demo of the game is available on all platforms. For more information, visit https://mana.square-enix-games.com

*Falx and Horn Lance will become equippable when the player can upgrade to the Wind (Falx) and Moon (Horn Lance) classes. The Gladius will be equippable in Chapter 1, when the player can control Val. These bonus items can also be obtained by progressing through the game.

**Demo incentive weapons can only be redeemed if you have saved data from the demo on your game system.