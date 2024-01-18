Although we all believed that the Developer_Direct of Xbox was going to focus entirely on the four games that had been announced, Square Enix surprised us with an unexpected participation focused entirely on the Mana series. Specific, we had a new look at Visions of Manathe next main installment in the series, and it will be the first game in the franchise on an Xbox platform.

This installment introduces the Pikuls, creatures that we can ride to explore this world more quickly and defeat enemies in front of us without even using our sword. As if that were not enough, it has been confirmed that Visions of Mana It will have more than 100 songs, and will have a dynamic soundtrack that will take into account whether we are exploring or in combat.

The combat, as you could see, is an action RPG, where we will have multiple skills at our disposal, each one with a particular element, resistances, weaknesses and more. Unfortunately, no specific release date was shared, but it has been confirmed that Visions of Mana will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and, for the first time, Xbox Series X|S, sometime in summer 2024.

Via: Xbox