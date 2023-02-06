GThe Hamburg Elbphilharmonie still does not seem to have any major problems with the audience. “We have roughly reached the number of subscribers from 2019,” says its director Christoph Lieben-Seutter in an interview with the FAZ; the Corona kink has been overcome. In January, the average occupancy is said to have been 95 percent, even if the buying behavior was much more short-term than before the pandemic. That makes calculations more difficult, but it also produces nice surprises: “We’re seeing a new, definitely younger audience in the building.”

The sample confirms it: the main hall is well filled for the opening concerts of “Visions”, the new biennial for music of the 21st century. More than eighty percent of the chairs are occupied, including many people under forty who prefer to save the two euros for the cloakroom and crumple their anoraks between their calves. A new ease has found its way here, which depends more on concentrated listening than on the trappings. It’s a beautiful image that gives hope.

Because what is offered is what takes effort: “to an utterance”, the concerto for piano and orchestra by Rebecca Saunders, which premiered at the Lucerne Festival and then had its German premiere at the Musikfest Berlin, is music that not only attacks and exhausts the players . The soloist Nicolas Hodges protects the balls of his feet with gloves so as not to scrape the skin from his hands with the many clusters and glissandi. Saunders has consistently denied the piano what traditionally characterizes it: being a resonant instrument that follows the overtone series and is geared toward well-tempered tonality.

Instead now: glissandi and clusters, preferably with whole forearms, from which the fixation on the clear sound is shot in the direction of noise. A special pedal technique looks for the reduced aftertaste after the dry tearing off of the notes struck. The Lucerne Festival Contemporary Orchestra, conducted by Sylvain Cambreling, demonstrates all its brilliance in transferring this technique to the orchestra: frenzied crescendos through several registers, which shoot into accents, abruptly break off and linger in the groaning of the contrabassoon or in the startled trembling of the accordion .







It is music of unceasing aggression, music of gestures of threat and expulsion, which is only stopped by alarm signals or breaks in collapse. The pacification at the end does not come from understanding between the piano and the orchestra, but from resignation, loneliness and fatigue.

Lieben-Seutter and the chief conductor of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, came up with the idea for “Visions” almost four years ago. Gilbert had already created something similar when he was chief conductor of the New York Philharmonic. “I was looking for an analogy to the big exhibitions in the visual arts,” he says, “something like Art Basel for music, a highly curated, expert selection of what’s emerging as the new trends in contemporary music around the world. In New York I was able to do that twice. After I left, the Biennale was discontinued immediately. Then I wanted to pick it up again here in Hamburg.”