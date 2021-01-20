Visions Federal Credit Union in Endwell, N.J., has awarded a $1 million grant to the New Jersey Education Association that aims to help advance racial and social justice efforts in the state.

Tyrone Muse, president and CEO of Visions FCU

The grant, payable over 10 years beginning this year, is intended to help NJEA members and their students, $5 billion-asset institution said Tuesday in a press release. The first installment will support the launch of the New Jersey Educational Association’s Racial and Social Justice Institute, which will be housed within the group’s Human and Civil Rights Division.

“An investment of this size has the capability to make some real change, and when faced with a decision, partnering with NJEA was a no-brainer,” Visions President and CEO Tyrone Muse said in the release. “Their vision for the institute has the capability to impact every educator and student in the state of New Jersey.”

According to the release, the institute’s goal “is to stand in solidarity in teaching on the issues of systemic racism, institutional racism, environmental racism, colorism, homophobia, and all other forms of inequity,” while providing training and workshop for educators, students and the broader community.

Involvement in this project makes Visions the latest credit union to embrace social and racial justice efforts. While credit unions were already discussing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, the death of George Floyd last summer and the protests that followed amplified those efforts. While Visions and other institutions have made donations of various sizes to support racial and social justice, other efforts are also underway, such as Inclusiv’s recent announcement that it plans to launch a $20 million capital fund to benefit communities of color.