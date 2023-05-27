Deutsche Wellei

05/27/2023 – 5:40 am

Former US Secretary of State is praised for his diplomatic skills, but he is also the target of condemnation for decisions that cost thousands of lives during the Cold War. Kissinger his impression of the majestic Hall of Mirrors. He said he found it “wonderful” as he found himself “surrounded by geniuses”.

To his supporters, Kissinger is a true genius of diplomacy who continues to master the art of discerning what is politically viable like no one else. To his critics, he is a war criminal. But for most, his political legacy lies between these two interpretations.

More interested in the future than the past

While serving first as a foreign policy adviser and later as Secretary of State to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, he helped end the war in Vietnam, create detente with the Soviet Union, open relations between the United States and Communist China, removing democratically elected leaders from power, and redrawing the borders of various countries.

After leaving government, he began providing “geopolitical advice” to a number of anonymous international leaders through his consulting firm Kissinger Associates.

Even 100 years after Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born into a Jewish family in the Bavarian town of Fürth – his accent continues to reveal his German roots – he is still seen as a heavyweight in international foreign policy and contributes his views on issues of geopolitics.

He recently co-authored a letter warning against the dangers that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to the world. By putting AI on the same footing of danger as nuclear weapons, he warns his young colleagues that this is a “whole new problem”. That’s a pretty serious warning coming from a man who’s seen it all.

“The end justifies the means”

In November, Kissinger drew attention when he launched an appeal for a negotiated peace in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The request came at a time when Kiev’s western allies were just beginning to substantially increase their military support for the invaded country.

While Kissinger argued that talks were necessary to avoid another world war with devastating effects, Kiev accused him of “placing the aggressor”.

Ken Lieberthal, who has worked with Kissinger on several occasions over the past few decades, says the centenary has a “clear vision of what needs to be done” and “how to get there”. Kissinger’s approach calls for an “unsentimental assessment of capabilities,” he explained.

Kissinger, a dedicated proponent of so-called Realpolitik, even more directly provided his own description of his thinking on the conflict: “the ends justify the means”.

The Ukrainian criticism did not faze Kissinger. As far as dealing with Russia is concerned, Kissinger, who masterminded the US policy of detente in the 1970s, can claim that he himself was once on the brink of war with the Russians.

He would later describe the detente as a “strategy for managing the conflict with the Soviet Union” that allowed the two sides more time for diplomacy and avoided a direct conflict.

In a rare change of heart, he now supports Ukraine’s accession to NATO after coming to the conclusion that “the idea of ​​a neutral Ukraine under these conditions” is no longer “meaningful”.

But his tendency to see the principles of international law and human rights as not paramount, but only as a factor in his political equation, generates revulsion from human rights defenders at the mere mention of his name.

Democratic US Senator Bernie Sanders, leader of the US left, said he is “proud to say that Henry Kissinger is not my friend”. He calls him “the most destructive secretary of state in modern history” because of his Asia policies in the 1970s.

“Walking a tightrope”

Kissinger described his often controversial views on strategic leadership as “walking a tightrope” that is “suspended between the relative certainties of the past and the ambiguities of the future.”

He has written extensively about his decision-making process, which even led him to hide the US bombing of Cambodia from the American public. The United States targeted communist guerrillas who used the neighboring country of what was then South Vietnam as a base, but ended up creating a crisis that culminated in the rise of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime, which, according to estimates, killed more than 2 million people .

Kissinger managed to secure a ceasefire that would lead to the end of the war in Vietnam. The plan saw him and his North Vietnamese counterpart Le Duc Tho awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Only Kissinger accepted the award. He later tried to return it after an attempt to negotiate peace failed resoundingly with the fall of the capital of South Vietnam, Saigon, to the Communists.

The decisions he made cost tens of thousands of lives in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos and even in countries like Chile. When Kissinger speaks in public – which he still does to this day – it is abundantly clear that he is aware of and does not fear the grave consequences of his actions.

Documents from the US National Archives dating from the 1970s, released 40 years later, prove that he pressured Nixon to remove the democratically elected socialist president of Chile Salvador Allende from power in 1973 because he believed that the Chilean model of government could be “treacherous”. ” for American interests in the region.

In doing so, Kissinger ended up contributing to the rise of dictator Augusto Pinochet, whose government tortured and killed thousands of people.

Lasting effect on US-China relations

“He always reasoned in terms of a kind of balance of power,” Lieberthal said of Kissinger’s support of interventions in others’ democratic processes.

According to his collaborator, Kissinger is guided by the calculation that “the predominance of one country will lead to the efforts of the others”. Ignoring the instability such a chain reaction could produce led Kissinger to broker President Nixon’s historic recognition of China in 1972, a policy that continues to tie the US to the principle that “Taiwan is part of China.”

Current tensions in the Taiwan Strait and fears of war over overseas territory mark the extent of Kissinger’s leadership in American foreign policy from the 1970s to the present day.

He, however, can claim to have identified China's path to becoming a global power decades in advance, well before most of his colleagues.
























