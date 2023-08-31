Visionaria Urban Fest, the festival that takes place in the heart of Garbatella at the Villetta Social Lab, a space for confrontation on the left and resistance, returns to Rome again this year from 4 to 9 September, and from 15 to 17 Giusta – Social Justice Party and environmental at the Parco degli Acquedotti al Quadraro, Cinecittà. “A popular left: this is the theme at the center of the two parties in Garbatella and Quadraro-Cinecittà. We want to leave our mark by offering the city two festivals with meetings and debates, with the presentation of books and live performances. At the base there are, as always, the ideas and practices that move and confront each other, starting from the themes we hold most dear: work, a fair wage, economic and social inequalities, environmental protection, credible responses to climate change, welcoming those who are most in need and suffering, rights such as the right to choose for one’s body, defending this freedom from constant attacks. And then the peace denied by a war at a very short distance from our country”, explain the President of the VIII Municipality, Amedeo Ciaccheri, the Capitoline councilors Alessandro Luparelli and MIchela Cicculli and the AVS group leader in the Regional Council, Claudio Marotta, creators and supporters of the two appointments together with dozens of activists.

“We start on Saturday with a preview, which will take place at the Villetta, with the protagonists of the evening Maria Jatosti and Sandro Portelli at 9. From Monday 4 we will have a different guest every evening, ranging from culture to music, from entertainment to politics and journalism”, conclude Ciaccheri and Marotta. Among the many guests, the Spanish deputy prime minister and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Diaz, Massimo Wertmuller and Monica Guerritore, the writer Valentina Farinaccio, the directors of Erasmus in Gaza Chiara Avesani and Matteo Delbò, the activists of Ultima Generazione with a documentary on their mobilizations. And again the former INPS President Pasquale Tridico, the MEPs Massimiliano Smeriglio, Pietro Bartolo, Ana Miranda and Manu Pineda, Maria Eugenia Palop, the leaders of Avs Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, Nichi Vendola, the director of Left Simona Maggiorelli, the director of TPI Giulio Gambino, the manifesto journalist Giuliano Santoro, the journalist Angela Azzaro, the municipal councilors Andrea Catarci, Sabrina Alfonsi and Barbara Funari and the AVS deputy, Francesca Ghirra.

The festival programs will be presented during the press conference which will take place on Monday 4 September at 1 pm in the Sala Laudato Si in Campidoglio. The President of Municipio VIII, Amedeo Ciaccheri, the Capitoline councilors Luparelli and Michela Cicculli and the AVS group leader in the Regional Council, Claudio Marotta, as well as Francesca Mollo di Villetta social lab and Marco Bucci di Giusta will be present.