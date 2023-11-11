“Lou Reed and the Velvets saw what we have become today,” postulates philosopher Massimo Palma in his recent essay The Velvet Underground: Le son de l’excès (published in French by Éditions de la Variation). “Although they represented the margins of their time, they have become our most perfect contemporaries.” Perhaps promoted by the documentary that Todd Haynes dedicated to them in 2021, this idea of ​​long-term influence, redeeming the New York band from their unsurprising initial failure, has flourished in recent times. The Velvets succumbed to the disinterest of the sixties public, overwhelmed by a vertigo of lysergic drugs, free love and counterculture. Today it seems that that squeaky or calm music and the transgressive lyrics that were reflected to us in the dirty streets predicted this discordant present of ours.

On that first album from 1967, The Velvet Underground & Nicosupervised and dressed in a disconcerting banana by an Andy Warhol who encouraged them to never censor themselves, some of the current realities were already there: the populism of those politicians who shout more than they think, the epidemic of pharmaceutical opiates that plagues the United States, the way capitalism marginalizes the weakest, the moral relativity and alienation normalized by the multiverse, the social assimilation of LGTBI demands.

That in their day these cyclically prophetic songs, since since the seventies they have nourished punk-rock, the indie pop or the noise, were misunderstood, has its explanation in what Sterling Morrison, guitarist and shadow soul of the group, told me in 1985: “Perhaps our main contribution was that, even operating on the margins, we were able to affect the most remote points. Anything peripheral takes longer to cause an effect in the mainstream.” It has now been a year since the international publication of my anthology of interviews with all the members of the group and those close to them. Graduated Linger On: The Velvet Underground. Legend, Truth, Interviews (Ecstatic Peace Library), attempted to correct the excessive focus on the Lou Reed/John Cale axis by giving voice to everyone involved and telling the full story, not just that limited to its brief existence between 1965 and 1970. In his review of the book, Peter Stanfield noted: “All this productivity discussed here suggests that the legend is doing more than just babbling: it is the story that is fading.”

The avalanche of works on the authors of Sister Ray It could be due to this fading 10 years after Reed’s death. The offer is extensive and includes a graphic novel by New Yorker Koren Shadmi, All Tomorrow’s Parties: The Velvet Underground Story (Humanoids), where the Velvets finally mutate into the Archies, a group that only existed in cartoons. At the other extreme, a thoughtful study to be published in 2024, The Velvet Underground: What Goes On (Bloomsbury Academic), brings together a dozen university teachers who delve, from various disciplines, into all its facets: artistic, sociological, sexual, audiovisual, literary.

The sales, however, will be taken by the scoundrel Loaded: The Life (and Afterlife) of The Velvet Underground (White Rabbit Books), by Dylan Jones, a veteran London trends journalist who today runs the free Evening Standard. Jones confuses what is known as oral history with the cutting and pasting of uncredited quotes from others, banal conversations with figures in his own circle, and personal notes that underline the chronology and recordings of the band. Lurid anecdotes and excessive behavior predominate in 400 pages that seem edited by a clumsy algorithm.

Loaded presents two major problems. One, the British perspective, condescending to the New York universe of the Factory, as if they did not know how to discern between the attractive brilliance of that Manhattan where the stars were at street level, and the bubbly, colorful Swinging London. And two, he invites second-guests to the discussion who share their experiences of discovering the band’s albums or attending Reed, Cale and Nico’s solo concerts. How relevant will the memories of the guitarist of Adam & The Ants or the keyboardist of Duran Duran be when they are similar to those of the reader. Halfway through, everything dissolves into jokes about Warhol and opinions of Courtney Love or Bono.

Rafa Cervera does not make that mistake in the latest editorial news about the band, The Velvet Underground, etc. The group that perverted rock music (Dome Books). Although the subtitle is not fortunate, we are facing the first account in Spanish, exhaustive although not overwhelming, of a story that had to be told by someone who not only obtained vital lessons from this music, but also knew the four original components. Cervera has observed in real time the materialization of what the Velvets announced, perhaps without knowing it themselves, that present of interested ambiguities and anguishing confusion. And he narrates it with rigor and understanding, meticulously crediting his sources, maintaining choral balance. Ana Curra’s prologue provides a native perspective that the reader will appreciate.

“The Velvet Underground belong to a time of artistic and political emergence,” writes Cervera. “They were dissidents who inspired dissidents. Due to their relationship with Warhol, they are also photography, cinema, and fashion. They left their mark during an era – that of the hegemony of Anglo-Saxon pop music – that is now coming to an end, and that further reinforces their historical importance.” It could be argued that Blondie and Talking Heads are the direct heirs – Joy Division or Sonic Youth would have a greater musical connection – but Cervera is not interested in the rock’n’roll genuine, whose penultimate expression would be in the Velvets, but pop in its most cultured meaning. He must not continue to confuse Warhol, a crucial promoter whom Reed fired in 1968, with the band he bequeathed to us. Heroin, Venus in Furs, White Light/White Heat, Candy Says, Ocean or Sweet Jane. Cervera avoids this with intimate passion, a meticulous analytical approach and interest in the subsequent trajectories of the protagonists. But he seems subjugated by the weight of the story, which partly curtails his literary flight.

“Critics cannot glimpse the future, only face what is happening today and perhaps revisit the past; The art of the future is always prophesied by artists,” said David Bowie, the Velvets’ first proselyte, without whose obstinacy we would not be talking about them. “They could tell us how good the Beatles were, but I thought about the Velvets. “It is artists who create culture, not critics.” Bowie was absolutely right. But when the story fades, books like The Velvet Underground, etc. —already a reference work and illuminating read—help delay this inevitable deterioration. The parties of tomorrow are being left behind.

‘The Velvet Underground, etc. The group that perverted rock music’. Rafa Cervera. Dome Books. 432 pages. 23.90 euros.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_