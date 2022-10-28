Vision could make its return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the last appearance seen in WandaVisionthe Disney + series.

Insider Jeff Sneider (via ComicBook) has in fact made it known that i Marvel Studios they would have a new sequel project of WandaVision intended for streaming and titled Vision Quest.

The title would have a double reference to it: the first is to the rite of passage of the Native Americans, but obviously also to the character of Vision himself, played by Paul Bettany.

At the end of WandaVision we in fact saw the character of Vision brought back to life as White vision, but devoid of his memories. After regaining some of his conscience, the hero runs away, without the viewer ever having revealed his destination.

But not only that: Vision Quest could also be a direct reference to the storyline of the character in the Marvel comics, a story arc consisting of seven issues published in the West Coast Avengers magazine.

In the story in question we had Immortus – a variant of Kang the Conqueror – intent on rebuilding Vision thanks to government agents.

Obviously, at the moment there is nothing officialalthough it is not excluded that Marvel may indeed opt for a new TV series to rehabilitate the character of Mink in the public eye, once again.