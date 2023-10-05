The pandemic, as is known, has had a profound impact on the mental health of large sections of the population, but this widespread psychological distress is also causing vision problems. In a study soon to be published, experts from the San Giuseppe – MultiMedica hospital in Milan draw attention to the phenomenon, highlighting how patients with ‘functional visual loss’ or ‘functional blindness’, a more or less serious vision deficit characterized by absence of organic alterations detected by the eye exam – have more than doubled in the post-pandemic period.

The study examined and compared patients who passed through the ophthalmology clinics of the San Giuseppe hospital in a period before the Covid pandemic (from January to June 2019) with those followed in a time interval of similar duration but in post pandemic (from January to June 2023). Out of a total of approximately 3,600 people visited in both periods, there were 144 cases of functional visual loss pre-pandemic compared to 326 post-Covid, with a doubling of the incidence from 4 to 9%. In both the first and second periods, over 80% of diagnoses concerned minors.

“If we exclude those subjects who intentionally fake the symptom, such as children who, to emulate their brother or classmate, would like to wear glasses even if they don’t need them, and who the doctor easily ‘unmasks’, a significant portion remains of patients suffering from a conversion disorder”, explains Andrea Lembo, ophthalmologist at the San Giuseppe hospital and author of the analysis. “It is a form of somatization in which a psychological discomfort is involuntarily projected by the subject into a physical symptom, a bit like those children who get a stomach ache because they are anxious about the test at school. In our case – details – the discomfort manifests itself in the form of visual difficulty, for example in seeing the blackboard, fogging, burning eyes, headache, reduction of the visual field and other vision-related disorders. We believe that the increase in these cases, found in recent months – he states – may be in some way related to the Covid pandemic due to the profound psychosocial changes it brought with it”.

The management of functional blindness – underlines a note – first of all requires an accurate medical history on the part of the specialist, who must be careful to identify any incompatibility between the symptoms and everyday life reported by the patient (he says he can’t see but plays tennis ), and must try to reach the diagnosis without too many instrumental tests aimed at excluding other pathologies. “In the case of children – highlights Lembo – dialogue with the parent is fundamental, to arrive at the diagnosis and trace the problem that may be at the basis of the conversion disorder. Many told us that the confinement due to the pandemic had influenced their psychology of their children, limiting their ability to interact and socialize with peers”.

Secondly, the therapeutic response to be given to patients must be carefully evaluated, which must be based above all on their reassurance. “Reassuring does not mean underestimating or belittling what they tell us – specifies Lembo – but helping them to identify effective strategies to alleviate the symptoms they complain about. I mean even very simple suggestions, such as looking out the window for 30 seconds so as not to overload the eye’s accommodation in a video terminal, or closing the eyes for 5 seconds to let them rest and understand if the images on the blackboard become clear again, in a school-age child. You can even go so far as to use the placebo effect. In patients who continued to report a certain symptom “, especially children, despite our reassurance, before proceeding with an MRI we tried to give them glasses with neutral lenses. In several cases it worked, evidently because the child felt protected in some way.”

“Although ours is an extremely specialized discipline, it cannot fail to reflect the profound changes in society”, adds Paolo Nucci, Senior consultant of the University Eye Clinic San Giuseppe and full professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Milan. “In addition to drama we have experienced, the pandemic has produced a series of direct consequences on the psychology of all of us. And these emotional consequences are also producing effects on visual perception. Furthermore, for some time now we have been witnessing the emergence of models who, through social media, impose messages of surreal perfection in every area of ​​life. Young people risk feeling forced to conform to social expectations in order to be accepted by others, with inevitable repercussions on their mental health. Faced with this scenario – he concludes – we can hypothesize that the incidence of functional blindness will continue to grow in the coming years”.