The world of virtual and augmented reality has always given a sci-fi idea but in recent years we have seen several dedicated viewers become commonly used for various functions. To the most famous viewers Oculus Rift And Playstation one will soon be added that could revolutionize this sector forever; it’s about the headset for virtual and augmented reality Apple, VisionPro.

This new project by the US multinational was announced during the Apple Developers World Conference and at the moment it seems that it will be ready to land on the market in 2024. Apple refers to Vision Pro as its first “computers in physical space“; the viewer will be controlled by the eyes, hands and voice of its user and will use the new dedicated Apple operator visionOS. In order for the viewer to grant a one hundred percent immersive experience, they have been used well 12 cameras and 6 sensors, 4 of these cameras are outside; 2 follow the movement of the hands and 2 others monitor the space around us.

Eye movement is instead tracked by two IR cameras with the support of a ring of LED light. Apple has not yet shared the precise resolution of Vision Pro but it seems that it will be able to support well 23 million pixels between the 2 screens. These are the details so far in our possession, any other information should be revealed to us in the future we are sure that Vision Pro will leave its mark in the field of virtual and augmented reality.