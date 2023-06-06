Apple presented this Monday one of the most anticipated secrets of recent technology: its augmented reality glasses, the Vision Pro. They will arrive only in the US in 2024 and “other countries” throughout the following year. The price was a resounding certainty: 3,500 dollars (3,270 euros today). It’s expensive, but Apple boasted that it created a flawless piece of hardware with more than “5,000 new patents” that took “years to make.” A handful of engineers and designers were free this Monday to show off that hidden object they had worked so hard on.

From there, there are already more doubts than certainties. So far they have only tried them for 30 minutes a handful of journalists and influencers technological who attended the event. And without being able to record it. These are some of the doubts or questions generated by the new device, destined to be, according to Apple, the new platform for “spatial computing”, after personal (Mac) and mobile (iPhone).

1. The photos that didn’t come out. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, kicked off the Vision Pro presentation, which lasted 40 minutes. Then he took photos next to the glasses, but not, and this is important, with the glasses on. Neither he nor any of the Apple executives who spoke wore them. Because? Maybe to avoid memes. Nor did any photo of someone with glasses on the street come out. They were all in closed spaces and with hardly any movement. Only one parent kicks a limp ball to a little girl or another kneels down to take a photo.

A third photo that could not be seen either was that of someone doing some kind of physical exercise, which is one of the great sales of Meta glasses. Apple has a reputation for launching a product and waiting to see where users and developers take it.

2. The words that were not said. It was already suspected that they were not going to say “metaverse” throughout the presentation. But what other expression was barely used? “Virtual reality”. These glasses are designed to live with the world, not so much to get out of it. Although you will also have that option to watch 3D movies or play video games. Meta can breathe a little easier after verifying that the Vision Pro aspires to another type of use, although they seem clearly better. Meta’s Quest Pro glasses went on sale for 1,800 euros, although they later dropped to 1,200 euros.

3. The great success. In the articles or videos of people who have tried them, two things stand out above all: the tracking of the eye and the hand, and the definition in the images. The glasses don’t come with built-in controls, instead they detect where you look and click your fingers. That click is joining the index and thumb: will that gesture become a meme? To write, you can click on virtual keyboards or directly speak.

A general problem with augmented reality glasses was the low quality with which both the outside world and the images were seen. Apple seems to have figured it out. For example, it was not easy to read text in a browser due to the lack of resolution, but the Vision Pro boasts that they make it possible.

4. The great chill. The surface of the glasses is opaque. To see the environment from the inside, cameras look out and reproduce the content on the screen. According to those who have tried it, it looks very good, although it is still a video: it is not reality.

The new problem arises from the opposite perspective: the people who see from the outside who wears the glasses. The apparatus “emits” the eyes on the surface of the glasses and imitates their movement. Causes an effect bulging eyes, like the Minions, which promises great jokes. If the wearer of the glasses is watching a movie, his eyes cannot be seen from the outside, but when there is interaction with the outside, his big eyes pop out.

5. Latency, discomfort and dizziness. A big problem with virtual reality glasses until now was discomfort and dizziness. Apple has solved, it seems, one – motion sickness. The feeling of restlessness was caused by latency. The computing in the glasses does not go fast enough and the temporary microdifference between what we expect to see and what we see causes dizziness. That latency has been greatly reduced in the Vision Pro, according to those who have tried it.

But it’s still a heavy thing that you can wear a headband to make it more bearable. The glasses are made of metal and glass, not plastic, which is coarser, but weighs less. Who would want to work for several hours with some kind of motorcycle helmet on their head? Of course, there are already memes:

6. Will it convince the public? The big question will only be resolved by time: how many people will believe that these glasses are essential in their lives. For the price alone, that figure will inevitably be small in the early years. But will the feeling that “you must have one of those glasses” spread over the years, as it did with the iPod, iPhone or iPad?

The price will fall inevitably and perhaps also the size and weight. It will also improve the battery life, which is now 2 hours and on top of that you must carry it in your pocket connected with a cable. But it remains to be seen if socially we will evolve to appreciate having huge screens to work on, being at home recording our children’s birthdays in 3D and even if we want to take walks with them. Potentially, the idea is that it is a computer that we can take on a trip, for example, without needing anything else. That is one of the best options for the future: how will they end up using those glasses, if they use a lot?

7. A sadly individual experience. Maybe society will change, but Google Glass was already smaller and they were exterminated because nobody liked to be near someone who could record you. These glasses also do exactly that. In the presentation, a father appears recording his daughters with his glasses on. The mobile does something like that, but it separates, it does not isolate.

Logically, they are glasses for individual experiences: it is sad to see in the presentation a father remembering moments with his children, to “relive” them, as if he could no longer do so in real life. The movies are also very beautiful, but you can’t share with anyone that you’re watching them. Will we have to have three glasses at home and press play all at the same time?

To counter this, Apple introduced Facetime, a video calling app, as one of the big apps for its glasses. It also solved the big question about how others see you if you wear the glasses: they see a digital reproduction of you that moves according to the facial expressions that the cameras detect. It’s not an ugly avatar like the one in the metaverse, but it’s not your own face either. And does that greatly improve the Facetime experience in front of the mobile or the computer, in addition to not having anything in your hands and being able to move?

8. And privacy? Apple bragged about its privacy protection, as always. It has been one of its strengths with the iPhone and it helps the company distance itself from Meta, which lives off advertising. Nothing you record will leave the device, they assured. But to use it, the personal identification will be the iris of each user, which seemed the last frontier of individuality. There’s a company called Worldcoin, co-founded by Sam Altman, that claims to collect the irises of all of humanity so they can identify us all. It’s presumably a bad idea, but what if Apple does it directly with its glasses? It won’t seem like such a big problem anymore.

Be that as it may, this is the initial version of a revolutionary product made by a company that has at least earned the benefit of the doubt. Will we write articles like this with glasses and generative artificial intelligence in 2030? At least, things will no longer be like in the 80s and 90s, when a famous request from parents was: “Girl, don’t get so close to the TV.” We just ended up wearing one over the eyes.

