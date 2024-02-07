Among the most frequent criticisms aimed at Vision Pro, Apple's virtual reality headset released last week in the States, is that aimed at Personas, the three-dimensional avatars that the device creates by scanning the user's face to present it in the FaceTime calls. Apple has announced the release of the first developer beta of visionOS 1.1 for Vision Pro, introducing significant aesthetic improvements to Personas. With the installation of the new visionOS 1.1 update, Vision Pro users are immediately asked to repeat the scanning process to benefit from the “latest updates in terms of appearance”. Various testimonials and screenshots shared on social media reveal that the new versions of the Personas are generally more detailed and realistic than in the past.

For those unfamiliar, Apple describes Personas as “authentic spatial representations” of an individual, capable of displaying facial expressions and hand movements in real time. These virtual representations replace the user during video calls via Vision Pro, since the viewer covers the real face. When you set up a Persona, your eyes are also captured for the EyeSight feature, which allows others to see a replica of your gaze on the Vision Pro's external screen. This update represents a breakthrough in augmented reality technology , with Apple continuing to push the boundaries of innovation to make virtual interactions increasingly immersive and natural.