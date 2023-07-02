Early next year, Apple will launch its Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset that the company prefers to call a “space computer.” In any way you want to refer to the new object of desire from Apple, Apple Vision Pro completely changes the way we interact with a device, given that in addition to being worn it will also be controlled with the hands and eyes, without using a external controller (as happens instead for the viewers of the competition). Yet, for a long time, the Cupertino company had considered a device to be inserted into the finger to control apps in the viewer, as revealed by Bloomberg insider Mark Gurman.

Gurman reports that in the Vision Pro’s development cycle, Apple tested third-party VR controllers from companies like HTC. Next, it made a device to wear on your finger—in fact, a patent for an Apple smart ring had been published in 2015, although at the time it looked more like a generic wearable device and not something specific to a mixed reality headset. Ultimately, Apple decided that using only your hands to control Vision Pro was the “most elegant solution”. All those who have had the opportunity to try the viewer so far say that controlling the cursor with the pupils and the windows with the fingers knows no jamming and actually works very well. When Vision Pro goes on sale next year, third-party controllers and physical keyboards will still be available, as Apple already confirmed at last year’s WWDC.